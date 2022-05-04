YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A male juvenile was arrested in connection to the murder of a woman at a home in York County, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots on Tuesday, May 3, around 2:30 p.m. at a home near Sutton Spring Road and Sierra Road.

A woman, who was later identified as 56-year-old Alethea Totherow, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An initial investigation identified the juvenile male as the suspect in connection to the murder of Totherow.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting and this remains an active investigation.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated three juveniles were in custody.