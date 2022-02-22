YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Day one of the murder trial for the man accused of killing Paul Harts, also known as Carolina Rap Star 18Veno, wrapped up on Tuesday.

Christopher Lamont McCullough is accused of shooting Harts who was known as a rising star with hit singles such as “1942” and “Slugs.”

Hearts was gunned down on Jan. 23, 2021, and thus far, the prosecution and defense are portraying very different pictures of who this 19-year-old rap artist was.

The defense is accusing Harts of intending to rob McCullough and of being the one who initiated the violence that night. That strategy hurts the prosecution when coupled with the judge’s ruling that no one will be permitted to refer to Harts as “victim” – instead, he can be called “the deceased” or “decedent.”

The judge also ruled that there cannot be evidence from either side of prejudicial rap lyrics or gang affiliation.

The other evidence expected to come out during this trial is that defendant was also shot during the incident, Harts was a known marijuana dealer and co-defendant Khalil Robinson is expected to testify on Day 2. The night of the shooting Robinson accompanied Harts to meet McCullough for the purpose of selling McCullough marijuana, according to the prosecution.