YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The jury found suspect Christopher Lamont McCullough guilty of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge in the shooting death of Paul Harts (aka 18veno).

McCullough was sentenced late Friday night, Feb. 25, to 12 years in prison.

Day four of the 18veno murder trial started late. The lawyers spent approximately two hours arguing legal issues in front of the judge before the jury was brought in.

The first witness to testify was defendant Christopher Lamont McCullough’s aunt who saw him the night of the shooting. She admitted on cross-examination that she did not call the police despite seeing McCullough’s injuries.

The next defense witness was Khalil Robinson – again.

Next up was the defense’s star witness – the defendant himself. McCullough presented very respectfully, ending every sentence with a “yes sir.”

McCullough explained he was a habitual marijuana smoker and met Paul Harts (aka 18veno) on the social media app Snapchat. They negotiated the price for a marijuana purchase and made arrangements to meet.

On the stand, McCullough gave his version of the incident. When they met, inside Harts’ car, McCullough got into the back seat. McCullough gave him $900. Robinson, the passenger, gave McCullough a bag of marijuana. Then when McCullough was looking for more money to buy cannabis wax, he looked up to two guns pointing at him. Harts told him not to move and Robinson to get out of the car.

McCullough says he disarmed Harts and Harts dropped his gun, he and McCullough tussle, Robinson fires off a shot from outside the rear passenger door with McCullough still in the back seat.

McCullough says Robinson fired more than one shot and he was struck. McCullough’s testimony intimated that Robinson shot Harts.

After more legal wrangling the case moved to summations.

The prosecution’s closing began with a focus on how the defendant fled the scene and how the victim lost his life at such a young age. Solicitor Chris Epting soon moved on to summarizing co-defendant Khalil Robinson’s testimony for the prosecution; how Robinson was struggling with McCullough, who was pointing a gun at them, and Harts came to his defense, how Robinson ended up tragically shooting his friend Harts during this struggle with his own gun.

There was evidence of three guns in this case – Robinson’s, Harts’ (which was not fired), and another gun that was not recovered but evidence of the unrecovered gun was found at the scene and in Harts’ body.

In his testimony, McCullough maintained he was not a shooter.

The prosecution went through their evidence and then chipped away at the defendant’s testimony before asking the jury to find McCullough guilty assuring them that they proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The defense’s summation started with a bible verse which sent the message that the victim played a role in the incident which led to his death. Attorney Monier Abusaft focused on shoddy police work, no gun directly connected to his client, and Khalil Robinson’s differing versions of the incident.