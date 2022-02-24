YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Day three of the 18veno murder trial began with the star witness for the prosecution, co-defendant Khalil Robinson.

Not only did he describe the events that transpired on January 23, 2021, when he was in a car with Paul Harts, also known as 18veno, but he also reenacted the event with the aid of both prosecutors.

The prosecutors set up five chairs in front of the jury box like it was seating in a vehicle. One prosecutor played Harts and one played the defendant on trial, Christopher Lamont McCullough.

The reenactment required all three men to be in very close proximity to each other and simulate the physical altercation. Robinson was not in handcuffs during this.

After the prosecution finished their direct examination, a long break was taken where, outside the presence of the jury, the defense argued that they should be allowed to introduce into evidence 18veno rap videos.

When the defense made this request, pre-trial, the judge said no because it was too prejudicial, but the judge said he would reconsider if the prosecution opened the door to that evidence.

The defense argued that the prosecution opened the door when it asked Robinson about the contents of 18veno’s videos. After much sparring, the judge settled on allowing the defense to inquire about the videos but the videos themselves cannot be played.

Robinson’s cross-examination was brief. He repeatedly disagreed that he was attempting to participate in a robbery of McCullough. He did acknowledge that he could get a favorable plea offer for testifying in this trial.