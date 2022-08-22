YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “When you hear those gunshots, that’s about as real as it gets.”

York County Sheriff’s deputies are training to make sure of one thing.

“There will not be a Uvalde, Texas incident in this county,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

Several deputies took part in an active shooter training at an unused elementary school in Rock Hill — many for the first time in their careers.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Lead training instructor Grady Gonazalez said they wanted to give the deputies real scenarios — so in case a situation arises — it won’t be their first time.

“It’s chaotic, there’s a thousand things going through your mind the minute they get there, you’re trying to “hey what’s the best way to get into a structure, am I being seen from the bad guy, what’s my best entry point, am I finding them well enough,” Gonzalez said.

They had to locate the gunfire, get there as quickly as they could and take down the shooter. Afterward, they were counseled on their strategy and ways to improve.

Deputy Donta McClure will be a school resource officer in September. He said the training is exactly what he needed.

“I learned just how to focus, I can’t be everywhere, my mind has to be clear, I have to make sure I’m going to the threat, hearing the gunshots, go to the gunshots, you have to eliminate that threat because you have faculty, staff, students, you have to be there for them,” McClure said.

Tolson also took part in the training. He says the more you train, the more you ingrain.

“Nothing has changed for us; we have trained since I can remember to go when you get here to go find the threat and go to it and eliminate it,” he said.

“You know living in York County, what you’re getting when you show up there, there’s some people who are ready to show up and get to work,” Gonzalez said.

Deputies went through single drills – in case they have to engage the shooter alone. During the second half of training, deputies were put in groups.