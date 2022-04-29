YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway of a suspected arson at a historically Black church in southeast York County.

Officials are trying to figure out when a fire began at the Catawba Chapel AME Zion Church on Hall Spencer Road.

According to York County Sheriff’s Office, one of the church’s leadership members arrived Thursday to prepare for Sunday service and found fire damage. There was no heat, flames, or standing smoke inside the church, indicating that the fire had occurred several days before.

According to York County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe that the fire was suspected vandalism and arson. The investigation so far does not suggest racial motivations.

Estimated damage to the church is $40,000. There were no reported injuries in the fire.

Investigators cannot confirm at this time if there was forced entry at the church and there is no reason to believe that the fire had any connection to a fire at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Ogden Road late last year.

Investigators say SLED and ATF are always called in to suspected arsons of places of worship and other types of worship. The local FBI was called in to assist due to it being a house of worship.