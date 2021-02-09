In-custody death of York County inmate under investigation

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Department is investigating the in-custody death of an inmate at a detention center, officials said on Tuesday.

Detention officers said they found a male inmate unresponsive in a cell in the booking area on Monday, Feb. 8, around 8 p.m. at the York County Detention Center. He had been arrested and taken into custody that same day.

Officers attempted to perform CPR until EMS arrived and transported him to Piedmont Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Prior to the inmate being brought in he was screened for the coronavirus and showed no signs he was infected, the sheriff’s report indicated.

The death remains under investigation.