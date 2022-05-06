YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson issued a statement Friday saying that he is “baffled” by certain elements of Rock Hill’s response to a lawsuit over the city’s alleged failure to reimburse the county for the cost of holding inmates.

Last month, York County officials filed a lawsuit against the Cities of Rock Hill and Tega Cay over failing to repay the cost of holding inmates in the county’s detention center.

County officials said the cities have had an agreement with the county and Kevin Tolson for “many years” that allows inmates to be detained at the York County Detention Center as long as the city officials reimburse the cost of their municipal inmates.

Last year, the lawsuit claims, Rock Hill and Tega Cay declined to pay the county and sheriff for their detention services and expected to continue to send their detainees to the detention center without payment.

The City of Rock Hill released a statement that said the county was “completely aware” that the city’s position that fees have historically been paid voluntarily. City officials also said they are not required to pay fees under state law.

“The City does not entirely object to voluntarily paying a fee; however, the City only plans to do so under a fairly negotiated agreement.

The City of Rock Hill said York County “unilaterally and arbitrarily” announced last year that it was raising daily fees for boarding prisoners to almost $100 per prisoner per day.

“This was done with no provision of information or background on how the fee was calculated,” the city’s statement said.

Sheriff Tolson said he has spent hours talking to city leaders about the issue.

“I have no issues with the City’s statement regarding their position, but I am baffled by the City stating that there was, “no adequate justification… for how the fee was calculated.” Over the past year, I have spent too many hours to count talking with City leaders about this issue, the fee calculation and why it was changed,” the sheriff said.

Tolson added that he sent an email to Rock Hill Mayor Gettys and City Manager David Vehaun on January 5, 2022, that clearly laid out how the new fee was calculated. The email can be read below:

Sheriff Tolson said that while he doesn’t comment on matters in litigation, he wanted to make it clear to York County citizens that he did “everything in my power” to resolve the issue without resorting to legal action.

The full statement from Sheriff Tolson:

Normally, I do not comment on matters in litigation; however, in this case, I feel that I need to address some of Rock Hill’s statements regarding municipal inmates that are housed at the York County Detention Center. The City and the County have a fundamental disagreement about which entity is responsible for the care of inmates with municipal charges and we are using the legal system to work through this disagreement. Our justice system is well equipped to resolve disagreements of this nature. I have no issues with the City’s statement regarding their position, but I am baffled by the City stating that there was, “no adequate justification… for how the fee was calculated.” Over the past year, I have spent too many hours to count talking with City leaders about this issue, the fee calculation and why it was changed. I do not understand why the City stated that the fee was changed, “with no provision of information or background on how the fee was calculated,” because I sent an email to Mayor Gettys and City Manager David Vehaun on January 5, 2022 that clearly laid out how the new fee was calculated. I am attaching that email to this statement so that the people can see for themselves the information that was provided to the City. I make this statement at this time to be clear to the citizens of York County that I did everything in my power to resolve the disagreement regarding the care of municipal inmates without resorting to the courts for resolution. Sheriff Kevin Tolson

The Statement from the City of Rock Hill: