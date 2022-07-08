YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Public health officials in South Carolina have discovered a large population of Asian longhorned ticks infesting a cow pasture in York County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the invasive species is not normally found in the United States and bites from the ticks have caused severe illness in people, animals, and livestock in other countries.

As of June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has found Asian longhorned ticks in 17 states. They were first found in 2010. A small number of the ticks were identified in shelter dogs in Lancaster and Pickens Counties in 2020. Officials say that it is not related to the Asian longhorned beetle that was identified two years ago in South Carolina and prompted a 73 sq. mile quarantine zone in Charleston and Dorchester Counties.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Asian longhorned ticks are identified as light brown in color and tiny. Because of their small size and quick movement, they are difficult to detect and can feed on any animal. They are most commonly found feeding on livestock, dogs, and humans.

Officials say that one single female Asian longhorned tick can produce 1,000 to 2,000 eggs at a time without mating, which means a single animal could host hundreds or even thousands of ticks.

You should contact your veterinarian about the use of products approved in the United States for other tick species that are found to be effective in treating animals with the Asian longhorned tick.

If you see a tick that you suspect may be an Asian longhorned tick, you should carefully capture one and submit it to state agents to be identified. It will help them determine the presence, distribution, seasonality, and potential tick-borne disease risks.

Carefully collect a tick by using gloved hands, tweezers, or another tool and send the collected ticks, alive or dead, in a puncture-resistant sealable vial or zippered storage bag to:

Laboratory of Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases

921 Assembly Street #417A

Columbia, SC 29201

Include your name, phone number, address where the tick was collected (or directions and distances from a nearby road), date of collection, and indicate if the tick was found on a human or animal and specify the type of animal.

“While no documented cases of diseases such as Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, or anaplasmosis have been reported in the United States due to bites from Asian longhorned ticks, the ability of this tick species to spread diseases that can make people and animals ill is a concern. However, more research is needed in the United States to better understand what diseases the Asian longhorned tick can spread and to what degree they are a health risk to people, livestock, and other animals. The ability of this tick species to increase its populations very quickly, leading to large infestations in a short amount of time, is also concerning.” Dr. Chris Evans, State Public Health Entomologist with DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services

State health officials are advising all residents to be mindful of ticks while enjoying time outdoors.

To learn how to prevent or remove ticks, click here.

Additional information can be found on Clemson University’s South Carolina Ticks and Animal Health website and on the University of South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health tick identification program website.

Stay with Queen City News for updates on this story.