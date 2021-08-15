Female passenger killed in York County single-vehicle wreck

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was killed in a car accident in York County this weekend, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident on Friday on Cameron Road.

York resident Jennifer Starnes-Guerrero, 36, was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.

It is unclear at this time if the driver was injured, or if there are any charges.

The York County Coroner’s Office said autopsy and toxicology results are pending.