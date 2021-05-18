Female passenger killed in York County motorcycle accident

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A female passenger who was ejected from a motorcycle that was struck from behind died over the past weekend, the York County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the accident Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Lesslie Highway and South Anderson Road. Chester resident Amanda Wilson, 37, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation determined that Wilson was the passenger on a motorcycle and was ejected after the motorcycle was hit from behind.

It is unclear at this time if the driver sustained any injuries, or if there are any charges. Toxicology results are pending and this remains an active investigation involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol.