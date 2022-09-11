YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fatal crash shut down a section of Interstate-77 South Sunday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 10:43 a.m. Sunday, all lanes of I-77 South have reopened to all traffic, deputies said. Expect residual delays in the area.

I-77 South was closed Sunday morning between Exit 73 to Exit 65 in Chester County for a multi-car wreck with deaths at the county line, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Traffic was being diverted to HWY 901 and HWY 9 in Chester County.

Chester County: I-77 south bound near the 68 mile marker is blocked by a Fatal Collision. Detour: Take exit 73 and go south on SC 901 to SC 9, turn right onto SC 9 back to I-77 at the 65 mile marker. Please Avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/7BekxnwW5F — Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) September 11, 2022

No word on what caused the fatal multi-vehicle crash at this time. This remains under investigation.