YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fatal crash shut down a section of Interstate-77 South Sunday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
As of 10:43 a.m. Sunday, all lanes of I-77 South have reopened to all traffic, deputies said. Expect residual delays in the area.
I-77 South was closed Sunday morning between Exit 73 to Exit 65 in Chester County for a multi-car wreck with deaths at the county line, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Traffic was being diverted to HWY 901 and HWY 9 in Chester County.
No word on what caused the fatal multi-vehicle crash at this time. This remains under investigation.