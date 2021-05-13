EPA takes action against smelly paper mill in York County

CATAWBA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency order to New Indy Containerboard to reduce hydrogen sulfide emissions from their paper mill in York County effective immediately, the agency announced Thursday.

The EPA said it is also requiring the company to perform air monitoring in the communities surrounding the facility to prevent future health and welfare risks.

“The steps taken by EPA today are necessary to address levels of hydrogen sulfide that have impacted residents along the North Carolina and South Carolina border, and Catawba Indian Nation (CIN),” said EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator John Blevins.

After receiving more than 5,000 complaints across Lancaster and York counties, South Carolina officials said in April that they discovered the bad smell that was seeping into neighborhoods was due to a paper facility with an outdated water treatment process.

New Indy Containerboard, the company owned by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Schwarz Partners LP, makes and supplies recycled cardboard.

Neighbors told FOX 46 Charlotte that it smelled “like fecal matter” and gets bad a few times a week.

After an investigation, DHEC says the smell is definitely coming from New Indy Containerboard. DHEC’s investigation report says the facility recently changed its process from white paper to cardboard. The plant opened in February after it shut down for four months to prepare for the change.

New Indy Cardboard is required under the emergency order to immediately take steps to reduce hydrogen sulfide emissions to meet specific limits. It also must submit a draft and final plan to meet the required limits within three and eight days and comply with the final plan with five days of EPA approval.