Driver who was hit by a logging truck dies in Catawba, sheriff says

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The driver of a sedan that collided with a logging truck died during a wreck last week, York County officials said on Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the single-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon at the intersection of Hall Spencer Road and 21 in Catawba. Edgemoor resident Freddie Wylie, 68, was found suffering from injuries sustained in the wreck and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Edgemoor was driving a sedan and was struck by a logging truck.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office were among the departments that responded to the incident.

Autopsy and toxicology results are being conducted, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation.