Driver killed in York County after striking tractor-trailer head-on

Officials in York County say one person was killed in an accident involving a car and a tractor-trailer last week.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to calls regarding the accident on SC Highway-49 near Davis Farm Road around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

A Toyota Camry was struck by a tractor-trailer head-on, the police report indicated. The driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt and became entrapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and did not sustain any injuries.

An initial investigation showed the Camry crossed over the center line for unknown reasons at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

