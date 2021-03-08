Driver killed in head-on collision with dump truck in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A driver of a vehicle that collided head-on with a dump truck was killed on Monday, according to authorities.

Officials responded to calls regarding an accident on Monday around 2:30 p.m. near Cureton Ferry Road are attached on SC Highway 5 near Rock Hill.

A car traveling southbound on Highway 5 crossed over a center lane and struck a dump truck traveling northbound, head, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

No other injuries were reported and no charges were reported. This remains an active investigation.

