Driver going in the wrong direction on I-77 killed by Freightliner near Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A driver who was traveling in the wrong lanes overnight on I-77 was killed after colliding with a Freightliner head-on, authorities said on Saturday.

Officials said they responded to the incident around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the northbound lanes on I-77 just south of the Rock Hill area.

A driver was found outside of a vehicle and was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed the driver of the pickup truck was traveling south in the northbound lanes on I-77 when he collided with a Freightliner. The pickup truck driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Both units struck the median and then the cable barrier.

It is unclear at this time why the driver, who has not yet been identified, was driving in the wrong lanes.

The driver of the freightliner was wearing a seatbelt and did not suffer injuries.

This remains an active investigation.