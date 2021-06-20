3 people shot during Clover Juneteenth celebration, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says at least three people were shot during a Juneteenth celebration Saturday night.

Deputies initially responded to calls in Clover regarding gunshots around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday near Oakridge Road and Bellaire Circle.

Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds at a Juneteenth event, the police report indicated. Two of those three people were transported to a Gaston County hospital to be treated for injuries. The third victim was a 17-year-old male and was flown to Atrium Main in Charlotte. All of the victims are residents of Gaston County.

An initial investigation additionally discovered multiple vehicles had been shot at.

A shooting incident near the same location about an hour earlier resulted in a car being shot into that was occupied by two adults and two children. No injuries were reported in that incident, however, a bullet hole was discovered in the passenger seat where one of the children had been sitting. that incident was being considered a road rage incident, deputies said.

The York County Sheriff says they are actively looking for the suspect described only as a Black male with dreadlocks who was driving a dark-colored Chevy Malibu with a Georgia license plate.