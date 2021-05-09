Deadly motorcycle accident overnight near Fort Mill

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A motorcyclist was killed after being ejected during a single-vehicle wreck this weekend, South Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the accident around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Pleasant and Coltharp roads, about a mile north of Fort Mill.

The accident was a single-vehicle accident and involved a 2004 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle, the police report indicated.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was riding alone and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that the CBR was traveling southbound on Pleasant Road and crossed the center of the roadway for unknown reasons at this time. The CBR struck a highway traffic sign and a fire hydrant and the driver was ejected.