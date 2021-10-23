Deadly motorcycle accident on I-77 in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A motorcyclist was killed following an early morning, single-vehicle accident Saturday, the South Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 a.m. Saturday morning on I-77 southbound near the 78 mile marker, just south of Rock Hill.

A 2003 Harley Davison motorcycle was discovered on the roadway . The sole occupant of the motorcycle was the driver, who was wearing a helmet, and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the state trooper’s report.

An initial investigation revealed that the motorcycle ‘spilled’, and the driver was killed. The cause of the spill is unknown at this time.