ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Day two of Christopher Lamont McCullough’s murder trial began with a Rock Hill detective, Phil Tripp. He testified that he secured a gun for evidence and spoke with co-defendant Khalil Robinson who said he accompanied victim Paul Harts (aka 18veno) that evening to meet McCullough.

Det. Tripp’s bodycam was introduced into evidence where the jury got to see his conversation with Robinson. During the footage, Robinson detailed his observations, the shooting, and that his “partner” Harts was dead.

The next witness was Officer Eddie Wong from the York County Sherriff’s office. He testified that he canvassed the crime scene by knocking on doors and looking for witnesses and evidence.

The third witness of day two was Will Herring, a representative from the jail phone system. He brought into evidence a collect call made by McCullough. It is unclear who was the other person on the phone and much of the conversation was unintelligible except for these statements by McCullough:

“They’re trying to trick me.”

“They have a search warrant to do a mouth swab on me.”

“On Snap…change my password.”

The next witness was Matt Piper from the forensics unit of the York County Sherriff’s Office. He searched the vehicle where Harts was killed for evidence, notably DNA, and swabbed blood in several areas. He observed a gun and a phone in the driver’s seat and also over $3,800 in cash and marijuana in the car.

The afternoon began with a firearms expert. She agreed on cross-examination that her testimony, and evidence she examined, did not connect McCullough directly with the crime at issue.

The next witness was Investigator George Weeks. He works as a supervisor for the forensics unit in the York County Solicitor’s Office. He’s worked in forensics for forty years and has investigated hundreds of death cases. He testified as an expert regarding crime scenes in general with a focus on vehicular crime scenes given the facts of this case.