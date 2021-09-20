Controversy over York County school impact fee use

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The council just adjourned its executive session around 9:30 p.m. Monday where they discussed several things on the agenda including personnel matters. One of the late adds to the session was the Fort Mill School District impact fees making it the third time it was discussed in the last three weeks.
And each time, they dipped into executive session to talk it over with legal counsel.
One man who identified himself as Michael Pruner said he wants the council to be transparent about what they discussed in these executive sessions because it impacts the community.
Here are his full comments:
“When you click on the council’s tab on the county website its under transparency and that’s what I’m here for tonight. I would like some transparency as a concerned citizen of York County.
On the special called meeting last week and the on the meeting on September 7th, the council saw fit to go into executive session and discuss items related to the Fort Mill School District impact fee. Also took an action after one of the meeting to hire an attorney to advise council.
I would like the council to be transparent about this, I would like to county to publish the annual monitoring report for the impact fees. We would like to know what’s going on. And the counting of the fees and review of those.
Also, the fees have been surrounded by a lot of controversy and keeping a secret is not helping anybody. So if there is something wrong here and something needs to be looked at I think the community needs to know.
And potentially, I would ask the council to also involve the solicitor’s office if there is an impropriety here with the funds.
There is clear and direct state law regarding these funds and it should be followed. Additionally, I would ask council not to remit any additional fees for later to Fort Mill and keep them in the trust account that was established by the ordinance until such time these items have been brought forth.”
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts