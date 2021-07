YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man drowned on Lake Wylie this weekend, authorities said on Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a drowning on Friday morning near Blucher Circle in Clover. Charlotte resident Randall Seeley, 62, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Charlotte Police, and the sheriff and coroners offices in York County were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.