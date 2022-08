CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A body was found in a wooded area in York County on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Jason Hodge, 39, was identified as the deceased man.

Officials say the incident happened near Highway 55 and Ole Cambridge Road.

There are no indications of foul play; Clover Police and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.