A look at socially distant courtrooms as trials resume in South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – South Carolina courts have restarted jury trials Monday with every COVID-19 restriction in place from temperature checks to a socially distant jury box, plexiglass dividers, and hand sanitizer everywhere.

David Hamilton, York County Clerk of Courts, said every juror, every person, must wear a mask inside the courthouse. And besides the implements during court hours, every night everything is sanitized.

This isn’t York County’s first attempt to get back to normal.

In November they tried twice. One civil trial and one criminal trial. Neither went forward. In the criminal trial, before opening statements, a juror found out her daughter had covid.

They instructed her to immediately get a rapid test. She did and according to Hamilton, “she was positive she tainted entire group.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Hamilton added that he is constantly asked about the backlog of cases and denies its abundance. He says cases moved along and trials weren’t a tremendous issue because less than two percent of cases even go to trial.

As for a defendant’s constitutional right to a speedy trial, Hamilton said, “It’s very important I’ve been a clerk for 24 years this is my 25th, it’s always been important to have a speedy trial.”