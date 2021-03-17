7 and 8-year-old siblings among 3 killed in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two young siblings and a 29-year-old were killed in a crash in York County Tuesday night, authorities said.

The two-car accident occurred just before 6 p.m. on Highway 5 between Park Place and Kellocreek Lane.

The S.C. Highway Patrol said a 54-year-old woman was driving on Hwy 5 when a car traveling on the opposite side of the road lost control and struck her. The woman was wearing a seatbelt and taken to the hospital for her injuries.

All three passengers, including two children, in the other car died. The York County Coroner’s Office identified them as Cole Labrozzi, 29, Kaydence Timmons, 8, and Justin Whitener, 7. Timmons and Whitener were siblings.

Officials said Labrozzi was driving and was not wearing a seatbelt.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.