YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A six-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler blocked Interstate-77 northbound Thursday afternoon in York County, authorities confirmed.

The multi-vehicle wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 28 on I-77 northbound at Exit 79.

The accident involved five vehicles and an 18-wheeler, authorities said. Area fire departments, medic, and police all responded to the scene.

The extent of injuries remains unknown at this time.

The area has since reopened.