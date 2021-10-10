5-year-old among 4 killed in I-77 wrong-way collision in York County, coroner says

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four people tragically were killed in a head-on collision involving a car that was driving in the wrong direction on I-77 overnight Sunday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday along I-77 by the 80-mile marker. Two vehicles were found to be involved in the wreck resulting in the death of four people, according to the troopers’ report.

An initial investigation revealed that a four-door sedan with three occupants was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by another vehicle that was traveling in the wrong direction and going southbound in the northbound lanes.

Rolesha Spears was the driver of the other vehicle, another four-door sedan, with one front-seat passenger, a five-year-old, who was previously reported as a six-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt. The child was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the trooper’s report. Spears was transported to a hospital in Charlotte with grave, life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

All three occupants in the vehicle that was struck were pronounced dead on the scene. All three were wearing seatbelts. They were later identified Rock Hill residents’ Jasmine Givens, 27, who was the driver, Briasia Moore, 20, and Nykiera Moore, 17. The occupants were related, according to the coroner’s office.

It is unclear at this time if impairment or speed were factors, however, the coroner’s office said toxicology results are pending.

There is no mention of any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.