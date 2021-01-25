Cluster: 47 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at York County Detention Center

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A staggering 47 inmates at a correctional facility in York County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the York County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

The first positive test was detected at the York County Detention Center on January 18 at which point testing kits were distributed to the entire facility. All of the inmates have shown mild symptoms and nobody is currently hospitalized.

All 47 inmates were placed in separate housing and are being monitored by the medical staff.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson released a statement. “We continue to follow SCDHEC and CDC guidance in preventing further positive tests.”

In addition, three out of the facility’s 27 employees have tested positive. 22 detention center officers have had the virus since the pandemic began.

A total of 327 inmates are housed at the facility.