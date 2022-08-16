FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified a 21-year-old man who was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Monday in the Fort Mill area.

The deadly crash happened at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on Pleasant Road near the Gold Hill Intersection, approximately a half mile north of Fort Mill.

SC Highway Patrol said the wreck involved a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Kathryn Jackson, 41, of Fort Mill, and a 1991 Mazda two-door coupe, driven by Addilyn Fox, 18, of Fort Mill.

Troopers said the Chevrolet was traveling north on Pleasant Road and the Mazda was traveling south on Pleasant Road when the Mazda tried to turn left from Pleasant Road into a private drive and was struck by the Chevrolet.

Jackson was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital by a family member, troopers said. Jackson had one passenger inside the vehicle who was also taken to the hospital but not hurt.

Fox was also injured in the crash and taken to Piedmont Medical for treatment. Fox’s front-right passenger, identified as Jacob Brown, 21, of Fort Mill, died at the scene, troopers said.

SC Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Pathology and toxicology are pending.