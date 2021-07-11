2 charged after Clover man is found shot to death in tractor-trailer container

YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects have been charged with killing a 30-year-old man who was found shot to death inside a tractor-trailer container, the York County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots last Wednesday near 7100 Twin Streams Lane in Clover. Steven Faris, 35, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation identified two men, 30-year-old Derek Brown and 47-year-old Michael Davis, as suspects.

Detectives learned that an argument took place and that Faris was shot in a tractor-trailer container on a property near Twin Streams Lane.

Brown was arrested on Thursday during a traffic stop in Clover and Davis was also arrested on Thursday at a hotel in York.

Both face murder charges.