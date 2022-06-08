CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person riding a motorcycle was killed Tuesday night when they collided with a Jeep turning off a highway in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on June 7 on SC-55 at Laurelwood Drive near Clover.

A 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on SC-55 when it collided with an eastbound Jeep Cherokee that was attempting to turn left onto Laurelwood Drive, authorities said.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers said the 38-year-old driver of the Jeep was not injured. Neither vehicle had passengers.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

No charges were announced.