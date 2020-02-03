Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
York County
Man arrested after resisting arrest in Fort Mill, police say
High speed I-77 chase ends with York County wreck
Not all neighbors in York County are happy about the Panthers big move
Video
‘She was a tough girl’: York County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Bloodhound Hattie
It’s official: York County commissioners vote to bring Panthers headquarters to SC
More York County Headlines
Nick’s Picks: York County Humane Society Dancing
Video
5-year-old among victims in York County double murder-suicide
York County Sheriff’s deputy tests positive for COVID-19
Some SC residents now under curfew amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Missing 9-year-old girl from York County found safe
York County man drowns after falling off boat
Video
York County deputies search for missing woman
County officials prepare for incoming winter weather
Video
1 killed in York County after tree falls on car
Video
Police: Man arrested after pointing gun at other vehicle during road rage incident in Chester County