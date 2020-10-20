Stimulus stalled: Senate working against ticking clock to try and pass coronavirus relief package

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Tuesday officially marks two weeks to go until Election Day, and lawmakers on Capitol Hill are making another attempt at getting a coronavirus relief package to the finish line.

“Working families have waited months,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

McConnell (R-KY) is planning a vote on the same targeted COVID relief measure he tried to pass last month without success.

“Well I continue to be hopeful, but Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer don’t want to do anything,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said Tuesday.

Scott is accusing Democratic leadership of delaying relief to Floridians.

But Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) call GOP efforts to pass the package mere political tactics. He wants the Senate to pass the bill that’s already cleared the House.

“We are making an effort to bring to the floor the HEROES two bill,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still negotiating with the White House on a $2 trillion deal. President Donald Trump said he’s on board with something even bigger.

“I’m more focused on who do we help,” Scott added Tuesday.

Both Scott and Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said they want the money to go to the right priorities

“I wanna go big. I want to do $1,200. I want money for schools, I want another round of PPP loans to help businesses who are struggling – particularly the tourist business,” Graham said last week. “It’s not the amount of money, even though the money is important. It’s the policy.”

But time is running out to reach a deal before lawmakers leave for Election Day.

“The clock keeps ticking away and I’m not optimistic about us doing anything,” Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) told reporters on Tuesday.