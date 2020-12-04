Republicans push back on 2020 election results, despite warning of backlash in GA runoff election turnout

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — South Carolina Republican Congressman Ralph Norman isn’t ready to accept the results of the 2020 election.

“Where there’s smoke there’s fire,” Rep. Norman said Thursday.

Norman and this group of GOP lawmakers are calling on Attorney General William Barr to release the findings of the Justice Department investigation into election fraud.

“We’re calling for an open transparent view of all the records,” Norman added.

Earlier this week, Barr said the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

This push back from Republicans in Washington comes as another election, Georgia’s runoff, is just weeks away.

We asked Georgia lawmakers if their claims could hurt turnout.

“Look I think Georgians can fight two battles at one time, ok?” said Congressman Drew Ferguson, R-Georgia.

Ferguson said challenging the system will give voters more confidence when they head to the polls for the January runoffs.

“Our folks want us to fight both of these fights they want to win these two senate seats and they want us to do everything we can to make sure that the election was fair and honest,” Ferguson said.

“It’s democratically dangerous and politically daft,” Peter Loge, Professor at The George Washington University said Thursday.

Loge said Republicans’ false claims could cost them control of the senate adding “it’s time for the president to move on.”

President Trump is set to hold a rally in Georgia this weekend to campaign for Republican senate candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.