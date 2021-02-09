Tega Cay to discuss license plate camera concerns with residents

TEGA CAY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police in Tega Cay are asking for the community to attend a meeting Tuesday to discuss the safety of cameras that can read license plates.

It’s a technology that a company called Flock Safety is promoting.

The technology would capture make, model and aesthetic of vehicles with timestamps.

Residents would also be encouraged to use the technology.

Some people say it’s a way for police to invade privacy.

“If these companies really do see their technology as valuable then they should be at the legislature supporting the attempts to put guardrails on this in the first place to make sure it’s used properly,” said one company.

A Tega Cay resident also chimed in, saying he wouldn’t waste time worrying about the technology.

“If you’re going to let something like that bother you then you’re going to be a very bothered person,” he said.

Today’s meeting will begin at 3 p.m.

Click here to register for the virtual meeting.