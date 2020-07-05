Tega Cay 4th of July fireworks display draws smaller crowd

TEGA CAY – The city of Tega Cay pushed forward with its annual Fourth of July fireworks show, despite canceling a parade, but the event drew a smaller crowd than expected.

“Support the USA,” said Fort Mill resident, Lisa Honeycutt, who was dressed festively in red and blue. “America’s freedom.”

The Fourth of July may look different this year. What hasn’t changed is the spirit to celebrate. The city added a disclaimer to its website warning those who attended that they are “assuming any and all risk” and the city makes “no claim or assertions as to your protection from the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

For those who came to the Tega Cay Golf and Country Club to watch the fireworks show, very few wore masks. Many sat in groups in close proximity to each other. The city had urged people to watch the show from their cars, homes, or online.

City officials said traffic would be controlled and, once parking was full, only residents would be allowed on the peninsula until after the show.

Russ Campbell, 70, comes every year. Despite the pandemic, he said he would not miss America’s party.

“Myself and my wife are older. We’re at the ‘at risk’ age,” he said. “So, we’re probably going to sit on a different street and see it over the trees.”

The normally social holiday is replaced with “social distancing” signs. Earlier in the day, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a record number of new cases:

1,836 new cases

19 new deaths

1,190 hospital beds occupied

43,260 total cases and 806 total deaths since the start of the pandemic

“I do have a concern with that,” said Honeycutt. “If you don’t know the people, don’t get too close with them. But, if you’re with your immediate family then it should be OK. But I do support social distancing.”

“Are you going to try to keep that tonight?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“Yes I am,” she said.

Campbell wore an American flag shirt, on a motor bike, flying two American flags. He says this day is about pride and patriotism. While the Fourth of July may look different, it will never feel different to him.

“It means a lot,” said Campbell. “I spent 20 years in the Navy as a Navy pilot. It’s the birthdate of our country and something we should celebrate. I think we should be proud of our country.”