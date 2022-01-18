York County community won’t see third rock quarry, leaving 14 acres of wetlands ‘untouched’ for now

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For now, York County folks won’t see a third rock quarry in their area. Langham Branch Creek Quarry President Jack Mitchell said they pulled their application after members in their group got sick.

“We got COVID. And we just thought well that wouldn’t be appropriate. And basically, that’s the number one reason,” Mitchell told Queen City News.

Mitchell said their second reason was to make sure that the concerns of the neighbors affected would be addressed in a meeting.

One of those concerns was the effect the quarry could have on about 14 acres of wetlands.

“We reconfigured the site. And we said okay let’s just completely stay out of those wetland areas even though we, after having meetings with DHEC, we knew that we could mitigate those wetlands on site but at the same time, there were concerns about what we would be doing with fishing creek and whether or not it would affect it, we said let’s just stay completely out of it,” he said.

The accountability tab on the company’s website lists several assurances called the good neighbor policy that discusses ways the quarry won’t affect residents, at least without proper notice.

Mitchell said they plan to reiterate that to the community.

“Your next question might be well since you pulled your application are you going to reapplying and the answer is yes,” he said.

After a group discussion and reworking of the proposal, they’ll submit a new plan in the next 60 days.

“We are going to continue to oppose it, whatever the outcome is going to be, we will continue to oppose it,” said Laddie Parrish, a member of the ‘No Rock Quarry, Protect Fishing Creek’ group.

Parrish said even a new proposal won’t change the number of trucks in the neighborhood, the effects on the fishing creek, or the blasting.

“And this is going to be for the next 50 years, this is not going to be a 10-year process. This is going to be for 50 years. This will affect my generation, the next generation, and possibly my grandchildren’s generation so I don’t really know what they could do to fix those issues,” Parrish said.