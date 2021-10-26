Woman’s body found in vacant South Carolina home

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found Monday afternoon in an Anderson home.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded at 1:11 p.m. to Sumter Street for a body.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim is a woman who they believe was homeless and was squatting there. Senior Investigator Don McCown also said he believes the woman could possibly be in her 70’s.

The coroner’s office said the victim is believed to have been dead for months. However, they are not suspecting foul play.

“It always smelled. Didn’t know what the smell was,” said Beverly Stegall, who lives next door. “It smelled just like cats, and there was a ton of cats that lived over there. They would go under the house, in the house, all over.”

One woman who lives down the street, believes she knows who the woman might be.

“I’m pretty sure I knew who this woman was, and I knew a lot about her, a lot more than a lot of people think,” said Emma Dalrymple, a nearby neighbor. “And if it’s who I think it was, at least she’s not suffering anymore,” she added.

Some people have concerns about the home where she was found.

McCown said a company came to inspect the house to see if they could tear it down and that’s when they found the body.

“The city has been asked many times to please come and do something with this house, cut the grass, tear it down and I personally have done that many times myself, and nothing has been done,” Dalrymple said.

The City of Anderson said they received at least one complaint this Summer and immediately took action.

“We have actually issued both a courtesy summons and a court summons for that property,” said Casey Fouts, Code Enforcement with the City of Anderson. “We responded out there for a code violation, for I believe it was weeds and unfit structure,” Fouts said.

Fouts said when a complaint is sent in, they always follow a procedure.

“If we receive a complaint regarding a possible violation, we go out to the property, to the address, and we will verify that there is a violation, a code violation of some sort,” Fouts said. “And if we find something that is a violation, we issue what they call a courtesy summons. We issue that courtesy summons to the property owner and that property owner when they receive that summons, they have 14 days to remedy the issue or remove the code violation. After the 14 days, if they don’t remedy the problem, we issue a court summons.”

The Anderson County Treasurer’s Office tells 7News the property is listed under, “2 Glenn LLC.”

“I do know we have reached out to the property owner with a court summons to come to court regarding that property,” Fouts said.

Stegall is now pleading for something to be done immediately.

“I hope that a bulldozer will come over there and bulldoze the house away,” Stegall said.

Dalrymple said she has another hope too.

“For the person that I think it was, I hope you rest in peace,” Dalrymple said.

City of Anderson officials said there is a court case for the property and it’s currently pending. The schedule court date for this case is November 22nd.

Details are limited at this time. The Anderson County Coroner’s office said it is working to identify who the woman is, and will examine what happen to her. McCown said it could take some time.

7News also reached out to the property owner but we have not received a response.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.