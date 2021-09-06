Woman visiting SC from Missouri dies in pontoon boat wreck

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — A woman from Missouri who was visiting her family in South Carolina was killed Sunday night in a boat wreck, investigators said.
Two boats crashed around 7 p.m. on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing in Oconee County, authorities said.
Paige Elizabeth Morrow, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a statement.
Morrow was visiting her family in Pickens County and was a passenger on a pontoon boat, Addis said.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the boat wreck and hasn’t released additional details.
