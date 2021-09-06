Woman visiting SC from Missouri dies in pontoon boat wreck

South Carolina

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — A woman from Missouri who was visiting her family in South Carolina was killed Sunday night in a boat wreck, investigators said.

Two boats crashed around 7 p.m. on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing in Oconee County, authorities said.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Paige Elizabeth Morrow, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a statement.

Morrow was visiting her family in Pickens County and was a passenger on a pontoon boat, Addis said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the boat wreck and hasn’t released additional details.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories