Woman injured after falling 20 feet from deer stand in SC

South Carolina

Photo: Colleton County Fire Rescue

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman suffered multiple injuries after she fell 20 feet from a deer stand Saturday afternoon.

The fall happened about a half-mile into the woods off a section of Moselle Road in the Islandton Community around 5:17 p.m.

Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue responded and were able to access the patient from a small dirt road on the property.

“The patient was treated at the scene, then transported out of the woods to meet with the CARE Flight helicopter at the Islandton baseball field,” fire rescue officials said.

The woman was airlifted to the trauma center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Her condition is not currently known.

