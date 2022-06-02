SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after crashing into an Upstate fire station Sunday evening.

According to the Trinity Fire Department, firefighters responded at 5:23 p.m. to a crash at the Enoree Fire Station.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said one of the drivers, Taelor Bible, 22, of Spartanburg, rear-ended the car in front of her causing both of the vehicles to run off the road and hit the fire station.

Firefighters said three people were in one car, while two were in the second car. The driver and passenger of one car were entrapped and found unconscious. Once they were extricated, they were taken to the hospital.

Bible was charged with driving under the influence along with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful conduct toward a child and child endangerment.

Bible is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $15,400 bond.