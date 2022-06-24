MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About 2.7% teens in McCormick County had an abortion in 2020, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

That rate is far higher than other South Carolina counties. In Lee County, which has the second-highest teen abortion rate, reached 1.49%.

Following is Hampton County, at 1.13%, and then Jasper County, at 1.08%.

Teen pregnancy rates were also high in those counties. In McCormick County, 3.33% of teens gave birth in 2020. However, that’s not the highest teen birth rate in the state.

That list is topped by Hampton County, at 4.74% of teens giving birth in 2020, followed by Colleton County at 4.25% and then Jasper County at 4.19%.

Abbeville County had the lowest rate, at .89% of teens giving birth, and .89% of teens receiving an abortion.

Edgefield County had the lowest teen abortion rate, reporting that no teens underwent one in 2020. Oconee County’s rate was .09% of teens, followed by Pickens at .16% and then Dillon County at .2%.

Overall, there were 5,468 abortions in South Carolina in 2020, according to information from DHEC. The majority of those occur at between seven and 13 weeks gestation.

DHEC has not published information on overall abortion rates by county.

Teen pregnancy rates overall have dropped significantly within the last 10 years as education efforts have expanded across the state.

About one in 25 South Carolina females between the ages of 15 to 19 gave birth in 2010, according to data from DHEC. Now, it’s about one in 50.

Within the last 25 years, South Carolina’s teen pregnancy rate has declined by 70%.

2021’s data is expected to be released later this year.

According to the South Carolina 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, about 37.4% of students ages 15 and older have had sexual intercourse, with about half of high school juniors reporting that they have.

The survey reveals that among the students who have had sex, condoms were the most frequently used contraceptive during teens’ last sexual encounter, followed by birth control pills. However, among those who had sex, “no method” was more commonly used than an IUD or implant, withdrawal or a path, shot or birth control ring.

Use the database below to search for teen birth and abortion rates for South Carolina counties in 2020.