INDIAN LAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Volunteer firefighters historically have been the backbone of fire departments, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas like Indian Land.

But as the county’s population grows, so does the need for first responders, which only makes the call for volunteers mean more now than in the last decade.

“Everybody. It’s not just this county, it’s all over, it’s national. There are so many people who are looking for volunteers because volunteerism is down,” said Indian Land Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Charles Gibbs.

With more people moving to Indian Land, that means more public safety calls. US Census data shows South Carolina’s population grew by 10 percent from 2010 to 2020. In Indian Land, the county’s population grew 4.5 percent from April 2020 to July 2021.

Gibbs said the rise in call volume is making them feel the heat.

“It’s multiple calls at the same time. We’ll be on a call and get dispatched to a call, then we’ll be on that call and get dispatched to another call and it continues,” Gibbs said.

They decided to add paid staff to the volunteer work schedules so someone was at the station 24/7 nearly doubling what they had before.

“It’s a great help, but it’s only a start. When you get out here to fires and wrecks or anything like that, one truck and four people is only going to get it started. You need the volunteers to come in and pick up the second and third trucks. I mean we have multiple trucks out here, we need the help to back us up,” Gibbs said.

Volunteers receive several benefits including free equipment and training, retirement benefits, and an annual stipend. So, they’re asking that you really consider being a volunteer.

For more information, you can visit the Indian Land Fire Rescue website.