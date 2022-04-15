NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston convenience store was damaged Wednesday when a car crashed into the building.

The incident happened at the Kwik Stop near Park Circle.

According to a spokesperson for the store, the driver of the car allegedly had a medical emergency. Surveillance video captured the moment the driver plows the car directly into a large freezer outside the store, sending it through the store’s front window.

Via Owais Jadoon

The spokesperson said that the impact knocked over a rack containing around 1,300 bottles of wine and sent a freezer full of Jeni’s Ice Cream flying across the store.

After closing to clean up the mess, the store reopened Thursday. Owners of the store said that support from the Park Circle community was overwhelming. People brought gift baskets and hand-written notes, sent messages of support on social media, and offered to help clean up so the store could get back to business.

News 2 has requested the police report from the North Charleston Police Department and is awaiting a response.