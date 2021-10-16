Warrants released, more details revealed in the Alex Murdaugh case

SOUTH CAROLINA – There are more details in the Alex Murdaugh case and the new details go all the way back to the beginning, before he was shot, and before his wife and son were killed.

The new charges surround the death of Murdaugh’s housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died in 2018 after a reported trip and fall at the Murdaugh’s home.

The warrant says that Murdaugh worked together with an attorney who was hired by the Satterfield’s to redirect money from an insurance settlement back to Murdaugh.

Murdaugh was arrested in Florida after a stint at a rehab facility.