CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A volunteer fire captain with the Sandridge Fire Department went into cardiac arrest Friday while responding to a crash involving a bus on Mudville Road.

According to Lt. Colt Roy with the Whitesville Fire Department, crews arrived shortly before 8:00 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Mudville Road and Highway 176 for what they described as a “mass casualty incident where the bus and one of the two involved passenger vehicles were engulfed in flames.”

Cpt. Delk via Lt. Roy

Nine patients ended up being taken to the hospital, three in critical condition. One person was transported by helicopter.

As crews worked to assist those involved in the crash, Captain Doug Delk “fell ill and went into cardiac arrest.”

First responders on the scene immediately went into action and “provided life-saving interventions” before taking Captain Delk to the hospital.

Captain Delk is a volunteer firefighter and the injury has left him unable to work his full-time job as a truck driver. To fill the need as Captain Delk regains his strength, Central Berkeley Fire and EMS has set up a GoFundMe.