NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents are demanding changes after shots rang out during a Monday night youth baseball game in North Charleston.

According to Blake Ferguson, who took the video, the incident happened near the ball fields at Pepperhill Park.

Multiple shots can be heard popping off. That’s when some kids freeze in fear, some take off running, and some drop to the ground.

Kids and coaches can be seen trying to crawl to safety as some parents try to direct them.

Ferguson’s eight-year-old son was on the mound pitching when the shots rang out. He said that his son is traumatized, as are the other kids involved.

Now, parents are petitioning to stop hosting games at those ball parks because of the high rate of crime in the area.

Ferguson also shared a photo of what appears to be a bullet hole in a car.

News 2 has reached out to NCPD. We are awaiting a response.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.