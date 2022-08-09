FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of Loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings emerged from their nest on Folly Beach over the weekend.

Folly Beach Turtle Watch shared video of the sea turtles on Sunday as they made their way down the sand and into the ocean.

The organization said the nest hatched after 50 days of incubation.

Loggerhead turtles are considered endangered by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. The city of Folly Beach said sea turtle nesting season takes place from May 1 through October 31.

The city urged visitors “lights out on the beach!” as the turtles can be disoriented by artificial light.

Video Credit: Folly Beach Turtle Watch via Storyful