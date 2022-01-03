VIDEO: Scaffolding collapses onto Amazon delivery truck in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Strong winds felt across the Lowcountry on Monday caused scaffolding to collapse at a downtown Charleston apartment complex.

The incident happened just after 11:40 a.m. at the Foundry Point apartment complex off Huguenin Avenue.

Video shows the wind pushing the scaffolding, and eventually, collapse onto an Amazon delivery truck just moments after a Jeep passed below. The video was provided to News 2 by Brandon Fierro.

Residents said the scaffolding has been there for months.

Charleston Police said there were no reported injuries.